Waterville apartment blaze displaces 8

Six people are without a home after an apartment fire at this Spruce Street building in Waterville on Thursday morning.
Waterville Fire Department
Six people are without a home after an apartment fire at this Spruce Street building in Waterville on Thursday morning.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted June 01, 2017, at 10:37 a.m.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Six adults and two children were displaced when a fire tore through an apartment building in Waterville on Thursday morning, according to the Waterville Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 25 Spruce St. around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, and arrived to find flames shooting out of the second-story windows of the two-unit building, according to a news release.

Firefighters had the blaze under control about 50 minutes later.

Officials don’t yet know what caused the fire, but the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

Fire crews from Winslow, Fairfield and Skowhegan assisted on scene, with Oakland crews covering the station while Waterville was busy. In all, about 40 firefighters helped douse the blaze.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast MaineTick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast Maine
  2. Man slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tapeMan slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tape
  3. LePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidaysLePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidays
  4. Man charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lotMan charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lot
  5. Marshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in MaineMarshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in Maine