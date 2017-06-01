Waterville apartment blaze displaces 8

WATERVILLE, Maine — Six adults and two children were displaced when a fire tore through an apartment building in Waterville on Thursday morning, according to the Waterville Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 25 Spruce St. around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, and arrived to find flames shooting out of the second-story windows of the two-unit building, according to a news release.

Firefighters had the blaze under control about 50 minutes later.

Officials don’t yet know what caused the fire, but the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

Fire crews from Winslow, Fairfield and Skowhegan assisted on scene, with Oakland crews covering the station while Waterville was busy. In all, about 40 firefighters helped douse the blaze.