UNE athletic administrator to step down

Jack McDonald, who has served as athletic director at the University of New England since 2015, will step down effective Sept. 1, the school announced Wednesday.

McDonald, who is stepping down for personal reasons, was thankful of his time at the Biddeford school.

“The past two years have been two of the best of my career due to the outstanding leadership of President Danielle Ripich, UNE’s talented and dedicated staff and coaches, and our tremendous student-athletes,” he said in a statement.

McDonald, who came to UNE in June 2015, has led the Nor’easters to significant competitive success, student-athlete achievement and community outreach during his tenure. UNE won seven conference championships over the last two academic years, while its student-athletes have maintained a 3.25 cumulative grade point average.

“Part of my vision for UNE has always been the growth of our Athletics programs,” said Ripich. “Jack made that vision a reality, overseeing the addition of new sports and state-of-the-art athletic facilities while shepherding the success of our student-athletes.”

In his time at the school, McDonald hired men’s ice hockey head coach Kevin Swallow, women’s rugby head coach Ashley Potvin-Fulford and football head coach Mike Lichten. He also oversaw the programming and design of the 35,000 square-foot expansion of the Harold Alfond Forum.

McDonald has made an impact in the community both on and off campus through his ability to work collaboratively with the city of Biddeford.

Some of McDonald’s initiatives included the implementation of UNE’s summer sports camps and clinics for local children; the Blue Crew App to increase student engagement and attendance at contests; the creation of “Nor’easter Neighbors,” a student-athlete community outreach group; the establishment of “Irish Eyes are ‘Miling,” a fun run/walk; and Biddeford School Department Day at a home men’s ice hockey game.

UMPI hires Whiton

PRESQUE ISLE -– The University of Maine at Presque Isle has announced the hiring of Tim Whiton as the new head nordic ski coach.

He replaces Joey Bard, who resigned earlier this year.

“I am very pleased that Tim Whiton will be joining the coaching and admission staffs of the University,” UMPI President Ray Rice said in a release. “His extensive experience and success in Nordic skiing, from racing at a high level through college, to coaching top junior programs and colleges, will ensure that we can build upon our Nordic program’s competitiveness and success.”

Most recently Whiton was the General Manager at Fleet Feet Sports Tri-Cities in Johnson City and Kingsport, Tennessee. There his duties included community outreach programs, organization of events and fundraisers, operating social media platforms and newsletters, and managing two specialty running stores.

He began his coaching career in 2009 at Bowdoin College where he remained until becoming the the Nordic Skiing Competition Program Director at Gould Academy in Bethel in 2011. Whiton then spent two seasons as the Assistant Nordic Ski Coach at Montana State University before returning to Bowdoin for the 2015-2016 season.

Whiton is a 2009 graduate of Bates College where he majored in Political Science and was an NCAA Division I Academic All-American. He earned his Masters at Montana State.

“I am excited to be joining the UMPI ski team,” said Whiton. “The team has had some great recent results to build from and I would love to see the team challenge for a top spot at NCAA’s in the coming years!”

“UMPI and its ski team offer an unique and awesome opportunity for more student-athletes, particularly skiers from Maine, to develop into high-level skiers,” said Whiton in the release. “With national caliber trails and training venues, the best skiing and longest ski season in the Northeast, and strong academic programs, UMPI is a great place for young people to develop as people and skiers.”

Whiton will also begin working as an admissions counselor on June 5.

Black named academic All-American

Saint Joseph’s College senior third baseman Taylor Black has earned 2017 Academic All-America Division III Baseball First Team accolades from the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Black is the first athlete from the Standish school to garner first-team Academic All-America honors. The exercise science major compiled a 3.91 GPA and was chosen as the school’s Male Student Athlete of the Year.

Black was selected as the 2017 Great Northeast Athletic Conference layer of the Year and earned First Team All-GNAC honors for the third consecutive season after hitting .417 (53-127) with 37 runs, 12 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 44 RBIs.

He led the Monks in doubles, triples, total hits, total bases, runs, RBIs and slugging percentage (.669) and was second on the team in homers.