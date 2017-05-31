Man slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tape

Brandon York
Somerset County Jail
Brandon York
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted May 31, 2017, at 11:09 a.m.

CANAAN, Maine — Campers used duct tape to subdue a man who allegedly was slashing tires at a Canaan campground causing $3,000 worth of damage Sunday evening, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Police arrested Brandon York, 26, of Minot and charged him with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault and criminal mischief.

Campers at the Skowhegan/Kennebec Valley KOA campground told police they saw a man carrying two large knives around 6 p.m. Sunday. He allegedly slashed tires and “beat on” camping structures, according to the paper. Police said York was staying at the campground at the time.

A group of campers banded together, brought York to the ground and secured him with duct tape until police arrived and took York to Somerset County Jail.

 

