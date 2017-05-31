South Portland woman climbs into tree to save ‘Groot’

An activist from South Portland saved a huge tree in her neighborhood from chainsaws — at least for one day.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An activist from South Portland saved a huge tree in her neighborhood from chainsaws — at least for one day.

Jamie Howard lives on Coolidge Avenue, not far from a small empty lot covered in trees, including a large one neighbors have named “Groot” from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Howard swung into action Tuesday morning when the chainsaws arrived, climbing into “Groot” and demanding to talk to the owner.

Howard claims the city told her the lot is too small, 3,800 square feet, to build a house on, so she questions why the trees should come down.

Howard admits the owner does have a right to cut down the trees, but she said it’s not the right thing for the neighborhood.

A man who appeared to be the owner of the lot didn’t want to talk to WGME but did talk Howard out of the tree.

Howard said the two talked about a way for the neighborhood to possibly buy the lot in the future.

 

