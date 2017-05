GORHAM, Maine — A skateboarder has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Gorham around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said it happened in the area of 267 New Portland Road. They said the driver, Ramon Saravia, 77, hit Tyler Cartwright, 24, on his skateboard in the middle of Savaria’s travel lane.

Cartwright was taken to Maine Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time