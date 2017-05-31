Police search for suspect in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A search for a shooting suspect is underway after police said a man was shot outside the Preble Street Shelter late Tuesday night.

A police dog unit from South Portland assisted the search late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Portland police told CBS13/FOX23 the male victim was taken to Maine Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male, around 6 feet tall, with long brown hair.

He was last seen heading south on Preble Street toward Cumberland Avenue.

Police are working to figure out the motive for the attack.

“More than likely there was some relationship with them. We don’t believe it was a random shooting. We don’t believe the public is in danger right now, except for the fact that we’ve had a man involved in a violent crime with a firearm flee the scene,” Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Portland police.