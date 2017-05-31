Man arrested at Trump hotel after assault rifle is found in vehicle

Flags fly above the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel on its opening day in Washington, DC, U.S. on Sept. 12, 2016.
Kevin Lamarque | REUTERS
Flags fly above the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel on its opening day in Washington, DC, U.S. on Sept. 12, 2016.
By Peter Hermann, Washington Post
Posted May 31, 2017, at 12:26 p.m.

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man was arrested early Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, authorities said, after police found a Bushmaster AR-15 assault-style weapon and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

Officers acted on a tip about 1:50 a.m. and saw the weapon in plain view in the vehicle, which the driver had given to a hotel valet, police said. A Glock 23 handgun was found in the glove box, police said, along with 30 rounds of 7.62-mm ammunition and 60 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition.

Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested in his room at the hotel in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, five blocks from the White House. Police said he was charged with possession of firearms without a license and illegal possession of ammunition.

A person who identified herself as a relative of Moles and lives in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, about 18 miles from Edinboro, declined to comment when reached by phone. Edinboro is a town of about 6,700 people about 25 miles south of Erie.

Dustin Sternbeck, the chief spokesman for D.C. police, said the tip came from an out-of-state law enforcement agency, which said “that he had made threatening remarks.” Sternbeck said he could not immediately characterize those remarks.

 

