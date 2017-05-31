Marshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in Maine

NEWCASTLE, Maine — A 51-year-old man with an extensive criminal history throughout New England — including stealing a car in April 2015 in Newcastle — was arrested on multiple warrant by federal marshals near the Prudential Center in Boston on Friday.

Christopher Rabbia, is also known as Christopher Mirabella, Mark Shriver, Kevin Williams, William Jacques, Anthony Lawford and Mike Williams, according to various reports.

In March 2011, Rabbia pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to federal counts of health care fraud and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to four years in prison and $33,374 in restitution.

He violated his probation in January 2015, was arrested in at the Providence Mall in Rhode Island in May 2015, and was returned to prison for 14 months with an additional 22 months probation, according to court documents.

In July 2016, Rabbia was sentenced in Lincoln County Superior Court in Wiscasset to nine months plus one day in prison after pleading guilty to Class C theft, the Lincoln County News reported at the time.

On April 13, 2015, while wanted in New Hampshire for probation violation, Rabbia took a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer for a test drive from Newcastle Chrysler and headed south on Route 1. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Ron Rollins contacted federal marshals after officers discovered a stolen 2010 Mercedes Benz near Newcastle Chrysler the same day. Federal marshals said Rabbia had stolen the Mercedes from Massachusetts, according to the Lincoln County News.

Rabbia was attempting to exchange stolen merchandise at the Providence Mall when he was arrested in May 2015.

During his sentencing hearing in Lincoln County, Rabbia’s attorney said his client would be unable to pay nearly $2,000 in restitution because he owed the federal government about $33,000 due to previous convictions.

“The Boston officer conducted checks on the name that was provided and discovered that Shriver was a known alias for Christopher Rabbia,” Deputy Marshal Jeffrey White told the Concord Patch. “Mr. Rabbia was arrested on multiple warrants, including the federal warrant, and three outstanding Massachusetts warrants for larceny of a motor vehicle (two counts), receiving a stolen vehicle, and being a common and notorious thief.”

In 2009, Rabbia allegedly toured multi-million dollar homes in the Ogunquit area, left the doors unlocked and then returned to stay in them overnight, Seacoastonline.com reported.