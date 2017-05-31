Man charged with Easter shooting expected in Bangor on Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine — The man charged with a fatal shooting on Easter is scheduled to return to Maine escorted by Bangor police detectives on Wednesday afternoon.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, 40, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested May 21 in Euclid, Ohio during a traffic stop, according to Bangor police.

Bethea was wanted for allegedly shooting Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans, on April 16 outside the home the suspect shared with Durel’s estranged wife at 2 Highland Avenue.

Bethea was a passenger in a car stopped Sunday in Euclid, Ohio, which is about 15 miles northeast of Cleveland on Lake Erie.

He waived extradition to Maine on May 23 and was indicted the following day on one count of murder by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Bethea was scheduled to fly into Bangor from Cleveland on Wednesday accompanied by Brian Smith and Gary Decker.

He was expected to be arraigned Thursday or Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center before Superior Court Justice Ann Murray.

Because he fled the state, Bethea most likely will be held without bail.

Bethea was held at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Euclid, according to Timothy Feeley, spokesman for the Maine attorney general’s office, which is responsible for prosecuting homicide cases in Maine.

If convicted of murder, Bethea would face 25 years to life in prison.

Durel was shot near 125 Ohio St. shortly after 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, according to 43-year-old Danielle Durel of Bangor, the victim’s estranged wife.

The victim, who used to live in Brewer, was at the house to get their son’s “Easter outfit” when the argument began, Danielle Durel said last month. She was inside helping the 8-year-old boy change clothes when she heard three gunshots, she said. She ran out of the house, saw Prince and a friend of Terrence’s she identified only as “Primo” wrestling on the ground and tried to break up the scuffle, she said.

“I still didn’t see any gun,” Danielle Durel said.

That’s when she noticed her husband was bleeding from his stomach and leg, she said. She drove him to the Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died later that day.

A Maine native, Danielle Durel said she separated from her husband in December 2015. She said he was physically abusive but could be charming. He had a drug problem and a mercurial personality, she said.

Lincoln resident Cindy McVicar was arrested April 21 for allegedly misleading officer about driving Bethea to Portland after the shooting, as well as her whereabouts once there, Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea previously said.

She remained Wednesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $30,000 bail.

