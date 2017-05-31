Red Cross calls for new donors to prevent a summer blood shortage

BANGOR, Maine — The American Red Cross urges those who have never given blood before — as well as those who haven’t given recently — to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now and help sustain a sufficient community blood supply this summer.

While the need for blood is constant during the summer months, the Red Cross experiences a drastic decline in new donors. Nationwide, nearly one-third fewer new donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year.

Additionally, many schools where blood drives are held, and where new donors give, are not in session, and current donors often delay giving due to summer vacation plans.

While about 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, less than 10 percent of those eligible actually do. The blood donation process takes about an hour with the actual donation only taking about 10 minutes. Whether new to donating blood or a lifelong donor, the Red Cross offers helpful tips for an enjoyable donation experience:

As much as possible, eat iron-rich foods leading up to your donation. Hydrate – drink an extra 16 oz. of liquid before and after the donation. Have a healthy meal before the donation. Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow. Complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to save time. Remember to bring a picture ID, blood donor card or two other forms of identification.

“Every day, we have thousands of lives to help save, but blood and platelet donations often do not keep pace with hospital demand during the summer months,” said Mary Brant, external communications manager, Northern New England Blood Services Region, in a press release. “In less time than it can take to go out to eat, you can make a lifesaving difference for cancer patients, accident victims and others in need.”

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Knights of Columbus, St. Denis Church, 298 Grand Army Road, Whitefield.

— Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Knights of Columbus, 1003 West Broadway, Lincoln.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Knights of Columbus, 5 Gilman Falls Ave., Old Town.

— 2-7 p.m. Friday, June 2, East Machias Municipal Building, 573 Main St., East Machias.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 2, Waterville Elks, 76 Industrial Road, Waterville.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, June 2, MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Grace Community Chapel, 187 Lewiston Road, Gardiner.

— Noon-5 p.m. Monday, June 5, Homewood Suites, 377 Western Ave., Augusta.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, June 5, Medway Fire Department, 23 Grindstone Road.

— Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, Knights of Columbus, 148 Main St., Route 4, Jay.

— 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, Anah Shrine, 1404 Broadway, Bangor.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Army National Guard, 300 Hildreth St., Bangor.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, June 9, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, 125 State St., Augusta.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 9, Maine State Credit Union, 26 Ganneston Drive, Augusta.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 9, Millinocket Middle School, 199 State St., Millinocket.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Clinton Town Hall, 53 Railroad St.

— 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, Knights of Columbus, 807 Middle St., Bath.

— 11 am.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, Oak Grove Center, 27 Cool St., Waterville.

— 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Maine Department of Labor, 45 Commerce Drive, 118 State House Station, Augusta.