Flynn to hand over documents in response to Senate panel’s subpoena

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn will hand over documents and records to the Senate Intelligence Committee in response to a set of subpoenas for information from his businesses and personal files related to the committee’s probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a person close to Flynn.

Lawyers for Flynn’s team sent the committee a written response Tuesday indicating that Flynn would begin providing records in response to subpoenas by June 6, the deadline to start turning over such information. Flynn was required to indicate by Tuesday whether he intended to comply with the records request.

The subpoenas were issued for two companies Flynn owns, Flynn Intel Group Inc. and Flynn Intel Group LLC. The committee also reissued a third subpoena for personal records, the focus of which was narrowed after Flynn rejected the committee’s initial demand for personal records relating to his contacts with Russian authorities, claiming it was too broad and would jeopardize his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

After Flynn’s lawyers rejected the committee’s initial subpoena for personal records detailing any and all communications Flynn had with Russian officials, committee leaders turned to his businesses, arguing, in the words of vice chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., that “a business does not have the right to take the Fifth.”

The narrowed request focuses more closely on documents that the committee believes exist. But it is not clear if Flynn’s willingness to comply with the new subpoenas means that the committee will be satisfied with the documents he turns over – or whether those documents will do anything to prove or disprove allegations that Flynn had improper contacts with Russian officials while acting as a surrogate for President Donald Trump.

A spokesman for Warner declined to comment for this article Tuesday, while a spokeswoman for committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., did not immediately return a request for comment.

The person close to Flynn said that the former national security adviser wants to cooperate with the congressional investigation as long as doing so doesn’t violate his constitutional rights.