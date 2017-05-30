Wednesday, May 31, 2017: Time for a convention of states, Obamacare a mess, reorganize DHHS

Time for a convention of states

I am writing today to ask all Maine residents to support an Article V convention of states. Twelve states have already passed the resolution, and Maine needs to join them.

It is apparent from the national news that our federal government is not working as it was designed. I believe we are witnessing the collapse of our constitutional system, and it is serious.

Under Article V, there are two methods provided to amend the Constitution, and it gives states the power to restrict a government that has grown too big to restrict itself.

The second method of proposing amendments is “on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States.” This was put in place specifically to bypass Congress. Those opposed to an Article V voice a threat of a “runaway convention.” This is deemed so risky that many legislators in Augusta dismiss a convention out of hand.

This is a convention of states to propose amendments, and it is not a constitutional convention. Opponents like to conflate these two terms to cause fear. It takes two-thirds, or 34 states, to call for a convention. It takes three-fourths, or 38 states, for a proposed amendment to become part of the Constitution. Some “runaway.”

When the branches do not protect and defend their enumerated powers, when rule of law is ignored, our Constitution is being amended.

We need a convention of states to restore our country’s constitutional system, and it may be the last hope left to us.

Mark Kilburn

Portland

Juniper Ridge hearing

On June 1, the Board of Environmental Protection will make its final decision on the expansion of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Details about the expansion permit, including the many public comments that were submitted during the application process, are available at the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s Juniper Ridge web page.

Those who have followed this from a distance over the years may be surprised to learn this would be the first standalone expansion permit to be granted to this landfill. Until now, this already gigantic facility has been operated solely under the original permit that was given to the Old Town paper mill in 1993.

After June 1, either the state will begin to get a grip on its waste problems or it will be open to filling this landfill to a 30-million cubic yard capacity over 30 years. The public is welcome to attend the meeting on June 1 in Augusta.

Paul Schroeder

Orono

Ed Spencer

Old Town

Reorganize DHHS

I hope folks took the opportunity to read Erin Rhoda’s incisive account of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ machinations that led to the dismissal of its public records staffer, Judy Gopaul, in the May 23 BDN.

The detailed recounting of this convoluted process by Rhoda and Adnya Lustig was right on the mark. It began with a simple request for current information on Maine’s infant mortality rate and earlier comparative data that already was publicly available through other channels. It looks as though this request added salt to department’s wounds already inflicted by previous BDN stories about misspent federal funds, questionable bid-letting practices and public health nursing staff reductions. Gopaul seems to have been caught in a game of shifting channels for approval of information release that could befuddle even the most experienced bureaucrat.

Anyone who has had dealings with former Commissioner Mary Mayhew’s Department of Health and Human Services is not surprised by this story. How can you explain policies based upon sometimes life-long feelings that the poor and others seeking help from the department’s programs should, as a class, be regarded as suspect in their motives until proven otherwise?

Employees spend much of their day looking over their shoulders to see if they are violating a chain of shifting procedure that may not have existed the day before. Public inquiries are often met with, “why are you asking?” or with no answer at all. A department-wide reorganization of policies and a makeover in how clients are treated is long overdue.

Bill Shook

Bangor

Clinton’s impeachment faux pas

Hillary Clinton went back to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to give the commencement address this past week. Someone should correct her historical faux pas regarding the impeachment of former U.S. presidents.

It was Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton who were impeached by the House of Representatives. Richard Nixon resigned, not impeached. So far, President Donald Trump has not been impeached either, even though that was her motivation for including the subject in her speech.

I wonder what food for thought all the graduates were able to take away regarding their own personal goals, hopes and dreams. The speech was all about Hillary Clinton.

Elizabeth Printy

Damariscotta

Obamacare a mess

Last year, my wife and I bought health insurance in the Affordable Care Act marketplace. The premiums for our two high-deductible policies cost us more than $15,000. And on top of that outrageous cost, we ended up paying another $5,000 out-of-pocket for medications, labs, dental and so on. And some people believe Obamacare is so wonderful we dare not change it?

This year my “provider” — that’s the person we used to call a doctor — said I have an enlarged prostate and needed a prescription. I am not big on drugs, but I am also not big on getting up to pee five times a night either. I decided to try the prescription for 30 days. When I went to pick up the prescription, I was stunned to learn my cost would be $368 for 30 days.

After I somewhat recovered from the sticker-shock, the pharmacist advised that if I got a “PA,” or prior approval, from my provider, my insurance might cover part of the prescription cost. So I went back to the doctor’s office to explain the situation. Now it has been over two weeks since my “physical.” I have been back to the pharmacy and doctor’s office several more more times. The pharmacy is still waiting for the PA. Apparently this run-around is how insurance companies avoid paying for prescriptions.

Meanwhile, my disease goes untreated. And some people believe Obamacare is so wonderful we dare not change it? Thank God Rep. Bruce Poliquin is not one of those people! What a mess.

Randall Poulton

Winterport