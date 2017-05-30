Victim in fatal side-by-side rollover identified as Husson student

LOWELL, Maine — Officials have released the name of the woman who died Saturday night after an off-road vehicle she was a passenger in flipped over.

Husson University student Abigail K. Fiske, 19, of Millinocket died at the scene of the rollover crash that occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Saturday on the WARP Road in Lowell, Cpl. John MacDonald said Tuesday.

Fiske was in the backseat of a 2017 Maverick X3 UTV, a four-wheel drive off-road vehicle often called a side-by-side, that was operated by Parker Gardner, 19, of Lincoln, who also had a second passenger, authorities said.

When Parker tried to make “power turn,” the vehicle flipped over, mortally injuring Fiske, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Fiske was the daughter of Thomas Fiske of Lincoln and his former wife, Rachel Cyr of Millinocket. She recently completed her second year at Husson University, where she was studying to be an occupational therapist, her obituary states.

“Abby had a zest for life, a wonderful sense of humor, and was happiest when she was hanging out with her friends, enjoying most any outdoor activity,” it states.

She grew up in Millinocket and was a 2015 graduate of Stearns High School. She is survived by her parents, stepmother Jen Fiske, stepfather Adam Cyr, and five brothers and sisters, her obituary states.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Lamson Funeral Home on Tamarack Street in Millinocket.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Martin of Tours Church, on Colby Street in Millinocket and she will be buried afterward next to her grandfather at the East Millinocket Cemetery.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police are assisted the warden service with the ongoing investigation, Cloutier said.