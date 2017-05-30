Navy shipbuilding unit at Bath Iron Works welcomes new commander

BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Shipbuilding, or SUPSHIP, at Bath Iron Works changed command Friday, with Capt. Joseph Tuite relieving Capt. Michael Taylor as commanding officer.

Tuite is the 31st commanding officer of SUPSHIP Bath and most recently was commanding officer of SUPSHIP Gulf Coast.

“Your work here matters,” Rear Adm. James Downey, Navy Regional Maintenance Center and Naval Sea Systems Command deputy commander for surface warfare, said during the ceremony. “It matters to our sailors, and it matters to the people here in Bath, across our country and across the globe as you produce the most capable warships in the world.”

During a 25-year career, Tuite has served at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Amphibious Warfare Program Office, and U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, according to a release from Naval Sea Systems command.

He served aboard USS Jouett (CG 29) and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49).

Tuite graduated in 1992 from the U.S. Naval Academy and then earned a master of science degree in mechanical engineering from the Naval Post Graduate School in 1999.

Taylor will become program manager for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Program Office (PMS 501) in August.

SUPSHIP Bath oversees the design and construction of five Navy ship classes at private shipyards in Bath, San Diego, California and Marinette, Wisconsin.

As the supervisor of shipbuilding in Bath Taylor oversaw the delivery of seven ships to the Navy: USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), the future USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), USS Detroit (LCS 7), USNS Lewis B. Puller (T-ESB 3), R/V Neil Armstrong (AGOR27), and R/V Sally Ride (AGOR 28).