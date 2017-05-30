Motorcycle, sedan collide in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — A motorcyclist was injured when he collided with a Mercedes sedan on Broadway just west of the Stillwater Avenue intersection on Tuesday.

The man, whom police could not immediately identify was headed west on Broadway when the collision occurred. He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor shortly after the accident was reported at 6:30 p.m., Bangor officer James Hassard said.

The man did not appear to be wearing a helmet, but was conscious and alert at the scene. Several passers-by helped him until an ambulance arrived.

The Mercedes driver was not injured.

