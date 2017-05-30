Houlton racers pause to remember the fallen

HOULTON, Maine — After pausing to name the 11 Aroostook County soldiers who have been killed in action since 2001, a field of approximately 60 participants gathered in Houlton on Monday for a race in their honor.

The second annual Wilderness Walk for Warriors Walk and Fun Run began just before noon under cool, gray skies.

Wilderness Walk for Warriors, a nonprofit organization, consists of volunteers who devote themselves to assisting veterans, service members and their families, as well as honoring the fallen. In July, the organization will form a team that hikes 120 miles from Monson to Katahdin as part of a recognition ceremony. Team members raise funds through pledges and various other events.

Chris Robinson, founder of the organization, led attendees in a recognition ceremony before the race. He stressed the importance of gathering to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We honor the memory of these eleven and thank their Gold Star families,” he said. “It is an honor to do this.”

Jonathan Kelley, owner of Competitor ME, was on hand to help manage the race/walk. His organization creates events so that residents can lead healthy, active lives. He said that the number of participants was on par with the entrants they had last year.

“We have been planning this ever since our first such event like this last Memorial Day, and it is always a privilege to do,” he said. “It is incredibly important to honor the sacrifice of not only the soldiers, but the families as well.”

Dr. Grace Freier, a Navy veteran and pediatrician who moved to Littleton two years ago, took part in the race with her three children. She said that as a former service member, it was “very important” for her to demonstrate to her children the significance of Memorial Day.

“This town has a great deal of veterans and I am glad to see that they do something like this to honor that sacrifice,” she said.

Alaina Peterson, a Winslow resident, came to the race to cheer on some friends who were taking part. Peterson said that she was especially touched by the “flags of honor” ceremony held prior to the start, in which Gold Star family members displayed banners memorializing the fallen.

“It is really important that we pause and remember these names,” she said. “They sacrificed everything for us, and I am always so pleased to see them and their family members get the honor that they are due.”

Since 2001, at least 62 soldiers with Maine connections have died in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a tally by the Bangor Daily News.