Monday’s golf results

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Memorial Day Weekend Sweeps, Pins & Skins — Skins, Gross: No. 8 Jon Nicholson, No. 11 Eric Morris, No. 12 Carew Blythe, No. 14 Eben Salvatore, No. 16 Alex Wade; Net: No. 1 Carew Blythe, No. 5 Eben Salvatore, No. 13 Eben Salvatore; Pins: No. 4 Tom Richardson 12-4, No. 6 Alex Wade 27-0, No. 9 Tom Richardson 24-2, No. 15 Bryce Cough 25-3

Memorial Day Sweeps — Gross Skins: 2. Randy Stanley 4. Jon Nicholson 10. Bub Smith 14. Vinal Smith 16. Kevin McKay; Net Skins; 6. Tom Richardson 11. Greg Murray 13. Ed Darling 15. Ed Darling; Pins: 4. Carew Blythe 14-2 6. Chuck Starr 60-0 9. Bub Smith 17-7 15. Jackie Royal 14-2; Golf Wars — Inner Gross: 1. Fancy Boys 29 2. Papa Smurfs 31; Inner Net: 1. James & The Other Three 27.05 2. Fearsome 30.1; Outer Gross: 1. Chicks with Sticks 33 2. Yip Sticks 34; Outer Net: 1. BFB Boomers 29.8 2. Putter Face 30.1; Pins: 4. Matt Loberg 3-1, 15. Jon Nicholson 18-2

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble Results — 1st Phil Lelieve, Robin Young, Richard Baker, Joe Guaraldo (-7); 2nd Russ Black,Mark Molnar, Butch Foss, Bruce Blanchard (-6); 3rd Ralph Holyoke, Bill Ferris, Rock Alley, Ben Sawyer (-5); tie; Royce Morrison, Mike Dore Charlie Perkins, Dennis Kiah (-5); Bill Brooks, Bob Fraser, Phil Carroll (-4); Mel Mc Lay,Ralph Alley, Bob Landis, Dale Anthony (-4); Randy Irish, Bob Wilks, Jim Bonzy, Mark Johnson (-3); Ron Allen, Russ Bragg, Ken Goldsten, Bob Francis ( -2). Pins: No. 2 Mike Dore 3.1, No. 6. Phil Carroll 2.5.

At Rockland GC

Stan’s Gang Results — Front Nine: Joe Adams, Bob Wiggins, Link Page, Steve Downer, +9; Back Nine: Steve Little, Steve Staples, Rick Knight, Tom Quantrell, +9; Total: Joe Adams, Steve Little, Bob Wiggins, Steve Staples, Link Page, Rick Knight, Steve Downer, Tom Quantrell 17

At Northport GC

Point Quota team — 1. tie Robb Herron, Dick Clements, Scott Benzie, John McKay, Jeff Dutch, Paul Jasienowski, Phil Bowen, Elaine Bielenberg (120); 3. Randy Berry, Steve Stanford, Warren Westbo, Brett Hayward (118); 4. Jamie Place, Chad Place, Time Riley, Don Pendergast (115)

Sweeps: Class A Gross: 1.Jamie Place (75). 2 tie Randy Berry, Jeff Dutch (77). 4 Alex Carroll (79). 5 tie Chad Place, Preston Ward (82); Net: 1 Paul Jasienowski (66), 2 Rick Cronin (68). 3. Kevin Nickerson (69). 4 Steve Stanford (71). 5 Terry Whitney (73)

Class B Gross: 1 Scott Benzie (88). 2 Clint Condon (91). 3 Phil Bowen (96). 4 Frank Field (97). 5 Cecil Eastman (98); Net: 1 tie Mark Bradstreet, Brett Hayward (73). 3 Lee Robinson (77). 4 tie Peter Doran, Warren Westbo (79); Pins: Class A: 3. Randy Berry 7-0, 9 Preston Ward 12-10. 12 Steve Stanford 16-4. 18 Jamie Place 2-9; Class B: 18 Scott Benzie 10-6

At Hidden Meadows GC, Old Town

Monday Night Scramble — 1. Ray Hussey, Stacey Hussey, Ryan Bernard, Don Steeves 31; 2. Lorraine Lannigan, Gary Powers, Wayne Hartt, Tom Wilkins 33; 3. Kathy LaFontaine, Mike LaFontaine, Scott Miller, Craig Miller 33; 4. Kevin Hamel, Matt Libby, Bee Levasseur, Brenda Levasseur 34; 5. Randy Bernard, Ed Lucas, Alex Blackie, Zac Miller 34; 6. Robbie Robertson, Chris Coseuse, Terry Grant, Darvin Mattila 35; 7. Jim Bosse, Greg Bosse, Lucas Winter, Dakota Bas 39. Pins: No. 4, 14-11, Alex Blackie; No. 8, 8-7, Alex Blackie.