Little League results

May 29, 2017

BASEBALL

Little League

At Old Town

Bell’s IGA 16, Rotary 5

(Saturday) Bell’s IGA top hitters: Peyton Vose double, 3 singles, Brody Harrington home run, single, Preston Vose triple, single, Aiden Black 2 Singles; winning pitcher: Grayson Thibeault; Rotary: Jackson Lizzotte double, single, Jordan Craft 2 singles, Duncan Moore 2 singles, Jaxson Sockbeson 2 singles

 

Rotary 13, Governor’s 8

Rotary top hitters: Ridge Mitchell triple, 2 singles, Carter Sevigny double, 2 singles, Jordan Craft double, 2 singles, Jackson Lizzotte triple, single; winning pitcher: Ian Bouchard; Governor’s: Evan Closson 2 singles, Lucas Moore double, single, Nate Tibbets double, single, Nate Baker 2 singles

Major League

At Hampden

WS Emerson 10, Anglers 5

WS Emerson top hitters: Collin Peckham 2 singles, double; Tucker Leland 3 singles; Mason Grund double, triple; winning pitcher: Peckham; Anglers: Jonathan Fenders home run, single; TJ Henaghen home run; TJ Llerena double

 

 

