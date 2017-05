High school tennis state singles championship results

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

Semifinals: No. 1 Lana Mavor (Yarmouth) def. No. 5 Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells), 6–1, 6-1; No. 2 Rosemary Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) def. No. 3 Bethany Hammond (St. Dominic), 6-1, 6-2

Final: No. 1 Mavor def. No. 2 R.Campanella, 6-1, 6-1

Boys

Semifinals: No. 1 Nick Mathieu (Mt. Ararat) def. Brandon Ameglio (Waynflete), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Nick Forester (Falmouth) def. No. 2 Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Academy), 6-3, 6-4

Final: No. 1 Mathieu def. No. 3 Forester, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5