Bangor Raceway’s Monday results

Posted May 29, 2017, at 6:53 p.m.

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Monday Results

FIRST, Trot, $3,800

Beer League, He Campbell, 4.20 2.40  

Dartmouth Hall, Ga Mosher,   4.40  

Royal Hawaii, Ru Goodblood Jr,      

T: 1:58.4.Ex. (2/1) $5.40

SECOND, Pace, $3,100

Rock Baby Rock, Ga Mosher, 3.60 2.20 2.10

Pembroke Art, He Campbell,   3.20 2.40

Catch A Few Z’s, Da Deslandes,     2.60

T: 1:59.4.Ex. (5/2) $10.40; Tri. (5/2/3) $29.80; 1st Half DD (2/5) $8.60

THIRD, Pace, $2,800

Catchajolt, He Campbell, 16.20 5.40 2.80

Shes All Good, Er Davis,   6.00 3.20

Shea Writes Right, Gr Bowden,     2.40

T: 1:59.1.Ex. (2/5) $35.60; Tri. (2/5/1) $223.40

FOURTH, Pace, $2,700

Nowhining Bluechip, Da Deslandes, 6.60 2.20 2.10

Always Safe Bet, Ga Mosher,   2.20 2.10

Daydreamer Jo, He Campbell,     2.20

T: 2:01.2.Ex. (5/2) $9.40

FIFTH, Pace, $2,700

American Fighter, He Campbell, 4.60 3.20 3.00

Ebandtheboys, Ga Mosher,   3.40 3.40

Reagans Revenge, Mi Cushing,     5.20

T: 1:58.1.Ex. (5/1) $12.80; Tri. (5/1/3) $56.20

SIXTH, Pace, $2,850

U Cant Fix Stupid, Ga Mosher, 6.00 3.60 3.40

Miss Paula D, Da Deslandes,   4.20 3.80

The Wizsell Of Odz, Mi Cushing,     6.60

T: 1:58.0.Ex. (3/5) $17.80; Tri. (3/5/6) $69.40

SEVENTH, Pace, $4,000

Pembroke Scorpio, He Campbell, 3.20 2.20 2.10

Regulus N, Ga Mosher,   2.80 2.20

Grand Galop Semalu, Ma Athearn,     2.60

T: 1:56.4.Ex. (3/2) $3.00; Tri. (3/2/5) $5.40; Pick 3 (5/3/3) $27.00

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,200

City Of The Year, Mi Downey, 2.80 2.40 2.10

Getmeoutofdebt, He Campbell,   6.60 3.40

Allamerican Dice, Da Deslandes,     2.60

T: 1:58.4.Ex. (3/4) $30.40;  Tri. (3/4/6) $101.60; 1st Half DD (3/3) $3.20; Total Handle: $21,668

 

