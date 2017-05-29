Bangor Raceway’s Monday results

Harness racing
BANGOR RACEWAY
Monday Results
FIRST, Trot, $3,800
Beer League, He Campbell, 4.20 2.40
Dartmouth Hall, Ga Mosher, 4.40
Royal Hawaii, Ru Goodblood Jr,
T: 1:58.4.Ex. (2/1) $5.40
SECOND, Pace, $3,100
Rock Baby Rock, Ga Mosher, 3.60 2.20 2.10
Pembroke Art, He Campbell, 3.20 2.40
Catch A Few Z’s, Da Deslandes, 2.60
T: 1:59.4.Ex. (5/2) $10.40; Tri. (5/2/3) $29.80; 1st Half DD (2/5) $8.60
THIRD, Pace, $2,800
Catchajolt, He Campbell, 16.20 5.40 2.80
Shes All Good, Er Davis, 6.00 3.20
Shea Writes Right, Gr Bowden, 2.40
T: 1:59.1.Ex. (2/5) $35.60; Tri. (2/5/1) $223.40
FOURTH, Pace, $2,700
Nowhining Bluechip, Da Deslandes, 6.60 2.20 2.10
Always Safe Bet, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.10
Daydreamer Jo, He Campbell, 2.20
T: 2:01.2.Ex. (5/2) $9.40
FIFTH, Pace, $2,700
American Fighter, He Campbell, 4.60 3.20 3.00
Ebandtheboys, Ga Mosher, 3.40 3.40
Reagans Revenge, Mi Cushing, 5.20
T: 1:58.1.Ex. (5/1) $12.80; Tri. (5/1/3) $56.20
SIXTH, Pace, $2,850
U Cant Fix Stupid, Ga Mosher, 6.00 3.60 3.40
Miss Paula D, Da Deslandes, 4.20 3.80
The Wizsell Of Odz, Mi Cushing, 6.60
T: 1:58.0.Ex. (3/5) $17.80; Tri. (3/5/6) $69.40
SEVENTH, Pace, $4,000
Pembroke Scorpio, He Campbell, 3.20 2.20 2.10
Regulus N, Ga Mosher, 2.80 2.20
Grand Galop Semalu, Ma Athearn, 2.60
T: 1:56.4.Ex. (3/2) $3.00; Tri. (3/2/5) $5.40; Pick 3 (5/3/3) $27.00
EIGHTH, Pace, $3,200
City Of The Year, Mi Downey, 2.80 2.40 2.10
Getmeoutofdebt, He Campbell, 6.60 3.40
Allamerican Dice, Da Deslandes, 2.60
T: 1:58.4.Ex. (3/4) $30.40; Tri. (3/4/6) $101.60; 1st Half DD (3/3) $3.20; Total Handle: $21,668