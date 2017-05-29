Teen hurt in Standish rollover

STANDISH, Maine — A local teenager was hurt in a crash Sunday evening after he lost control of his vehicle as he failed to navigate a curve in the road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Alec Coffin, 19, of Standish was driving a 2004 Audi A4 on White’s Bridge Road at about 5:10 p.m. when he “lost control of his vehicle in the area of Shaw’s Acres Road on a curve, struck a rock wall and flipped his vehicle onto its roof,” Capt. Donald Goulet said.

Goulet said that Coffin was attempting to catch up with a motorcycle that passed him before the crash.

Coffin’s vehicle was totaled, and he was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the captain said.

Windham Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene along with sheriff deputies. A crash reconstructionist from the sheriff’s office is working on the case, which is still under investigation.

“Speed appears to be a factor in this crash,” Goulet said.