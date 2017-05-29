Teen hurt in Standish rollover

Alec Coffin, 19, of Standish crashed his 2004 Audi A4 on White’s Bridge Road Sunday while attempting to catch up to a motorcycle who had passed him.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
Alec Coffin, 19, of Standish crashed his 2004 Audi A4 on White’s Bridge Road Sunday while attempting to catch up to a motorcycle who had passed him.
By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted May 29, 2017, at 8:15 a.m.

STANDISH, Maine — A local teenager was hurt in a crash Sunday evening after he lost control of his vehicle as he failed to navigate a curve in the road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Alec Coffin, 19, of Standish was driving a 2004 Audi A4 on White’s Bridge Road at about 5:10 p.m. when he “lost control of his vehicle in the area of Shaw’s Acres Road on a curve, struck a rock wall and flipped his vehicle onto its roof,” Capt. Donald Goulet said.

Goulet said that Coffin was attempting to catch up with a motorcycle that passed him before the crash.

Coffin’s vehicle was totaled, and he was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the captain said.

Windham Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene along with sheriff deputies. A crash reconstructionist from the sheriff’s office is working on the case, which is still under investigation.

“Speed appears to be a factor in this crash,” Goulet said.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Passenger dies when UTV flips over in Lowell
  2. What one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving awayWhat one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving away
  3. Police seek information on Bangor bank robberyPolice seek information on Bangor bank robbery
  4. Two police officers injured during search for woman missing in Saco River
  5. Eagle Lake woman crashes car into apartment while trying to get packageEagle Lake woman crashes car into apartment while trying to get package

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs