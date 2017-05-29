Belfast man dies after confrontation with police

By CBS 13
Posted May 29, 2017, at 8:32 a.m.

BELFAST, Maine — A Belfast man who fired a gun during a confrontation with police Saturday night died after police used a stun gun to subdue him.

Dennis Ward, 71, confronted Belfast police who responded around 7 p.m. to reports of shots fired during a domestic dispute on Lincoln Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, Ward confronted them with a pistol in his hand and fired shots into the ground, according to Belfast police. He ignored several calls from police to drop the gun.

Ward approached Officer Benjamin Kolko, and Sgt. Matthew Cook fired his stun gun at Ward as Kolko fired two shots at Ward. The shots missed, but Ward was immobilized long enough for police to arrest him.

Ward was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where he died around 9:30 p.m. due to complications.

The Maine attorney general’s office will investigate the incident, and Ward’s body will be taken to the state medical examiners’ office in Augusta for an autopsy.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Passenger dies when UTV flips over in Lowell
  2. What one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving awayWhat one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving away
  3. Police seek information on Bangor bank robberyPolice seek information on Bangor bank robbery
  4. Two police officers injured during search for woman missing in Saco River
  5. Eagle Lake woman crashes car into apartment while trying to get packageEagle Lake woman crashes car into apartment while trying to get package

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs