Belfast man dies after confrontation with police

BELFAST, Maine — A Belfast man who fired a gun during a confrontation with police Saturday night died after police used a stun gun to subdue him.

Dennis Ward, 71, confronted Belfast police who responded around 7 p.m. to reports of shots fired during a domestic dispute on Lincoln Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, Ward confronted them with a pistol in his hand and fired shots into the ground, according to Belfast police. He ignored several calls from police to drop the gun.

Ward approached Officer Benjamin Kolko, and Sgt. Matthew Cook fired his stun gun at Ward as Kolko fired two shots at Ward. The shots missed, but Ward was immobilized long enough for police to arrest him.

Ward was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where he died around 9:30 p.m. due to complications.

The Maine attorney general’s office will investigate the incident, and Ward’s body will be taken to the state medical examiners’ office in Augusta for an autopsy.