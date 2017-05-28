Speedway 95, Oxford auto racing results

Auto racing

Speedway 95

Dysart’s Late Models: 1. Dana Wilbur, Frankfort, 2. Kris Matchett, Skowhegan, 3. Bunk Parritt, Steuben, 4. Ryan Robinson, Clinton, 5. Asa Jones, Sullivan; Casella Recycling Street Stocks Sunoco Racing Fuels Series #1 (40 laps): 1. Jordan Pearson, Corinth, 2. D.J. Moody, Prospect, 3. William McCullough Kenduskeag, 4. Mac Hannon Jr., Union, 5. Keith Ogden, Holden; Casella Waste Systems Sport-Fours: 1. Zach Audet, Skowhegan, 2. Cody Farnsworth, Orono, 3. Isaac Rollins, Hudson, 4. Andrew Crosby, Hermon, 5. Cole Robinson, Clinton; Amsoil NELCAR Legends: 1. Austin Taras, Windham, 2. Bob Weymouth, Topsham, 3. Thomas Everson, Gilmanton New Hampshire, 4. Chris Burgess, Buckfield, 5. Alan Smith, Lincoln

Oxford Plains Speedway

Super Late Model (50 laps): 1. Dennis Spencer Jr., Oxford; 2. Scott McDaniel, Livermore Falls; 3. Kyle Treadwell, Buckfield; 5. Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1. 58 David Whittier, West Poland; 2. 36 Rick Spaulding, Lisbon; 3. 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 4. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 5. 77 Bryce Mains, Bridgton; Bandits (20 laps): 1. 36 Scott Jordan, Auburn; 2. 95 Eric Stoddard, South Paris; 3. 11 Cam Childs, Leeds; 4. 26 Tyler Green, Leeds; 5. 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; INEX Legends Cars (20 laps): 1. 28 Kevin Oliver, Gray; 2. 4 Peter Craig, Poland; 3. 0 Annette Humphrey, Parsonsfield, 4. 64 Devin LeRoux, Parsonsfield; Figure 8 (15 laps): 1. 54 David Smith, South Paris; 2. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 3. 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 4. 113 Tommy Tompkins, Carthage; 5. 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris

 

 

 

 

 

