High school tennis state singles tourney results

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

State Singles Tournament

At Colby, Waterville

Girls

Round of 16

No. 1 Lana Mavor (Yarmouth) def. Crystal Bell (John Bapst), 6-0, 6-0; No. 9 Lexi Epstein (Waynflete) def. No. 8 Gabrielle Marquis (Caribou), 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Izzy Evans (Greely) def. Ashley Matlock (Caribou), 6-0, 6-3; No. 5 Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) def. No. 12 Emily Harris (Lincoln Academy), 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 Kira Wolpow (Brunswick) def. Meredith Kelley (Falmouth), 1-6, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 Bethany Hammond (St. Dominic) def. Eva Sachs (Thornton Academy), 6-3, 6-2; No. 7 Liv Clifford (Cape Elizabeth) def. Arielle Leeman (Morse), 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Rosemary Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) def. Kathryn Pare (Greely), 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Mavor def. No. 9 Epstein, 6-0, 6-2; No. 5 G.Campanella def. No. 4 Evans, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Hammond def. No. 6 Wolpow, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 R.Campanella def. No. 7 Clifford, 6-3, 6-2

Monday, May 29

Semifinals

At Racket and Fitness Center, Portland

9:30 a.m. — No. 1 Lana Mavor (Yarmouth) v No. 5 Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells), No. 2 Rosemary Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) v No. 3 Bethany Hammond (St. Dominic); 1 p.m. — Championship

Boys

Round of 16

No. 1 Nick Mathieu (Mt. Ararat) def. Parker Deprey (Caribou), 6-0, 6-0; No. 8 Cole Ouellette (Lewiston) def. Jacob Greene (Waynflete), 6-3, 7-5; Brandon Ameglio (Waynflete) def. No. 4 Alex Klemperer (Falmouth), 7-5, 6-4; No. 5 Thomas Jarmusz (Morse) def. No. 12 Paul Branch (John Bapst), 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (4); Declan Archer (Kennebunk) def. Zach Flannery (Hampden Academy), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Nick Forester (Falmouth) def. Peter Gribizis (Portland), 6-2, 6-0; No. 7 Matthew Jarmusz (Morse) def. No. 10 Conor Doane (Deering), 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Academy) def. Maxime Simonneau (Hampden Academy), 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Mathieu def. No. 8 Ouellette, 6-1, 6-1; Ameglio def. No. 5 T.Jarmusz, 6-3, 7-5; No. 3 Forester def. Archer, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 Vykhodtsev def. No. 7 M.Jarmusz, 6-2, 6-2

Monday, May 29

Semifinals

At Racket and Fitness Center, Portland

9:30 a.m. — No. 1 Nick Mathieu (Mt. Ararat) v Brandon Ameglio (Waynflete); No. 2 Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Academy) v No. 3 Nick Forester (Falmouth); 1 p.m. — Championship