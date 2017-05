Rain showers will slowly move from New Hampshire into Maine on Memorial Day before settling in for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 50 and low 60s on Monday, but they will not reach into the 70s as they did Sunday.

The will be intermittent sunshine in the mornings with a chance of showers in the afternoons and evenings, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.