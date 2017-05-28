Police seek information on Bangor bank robbery

BANGOR, Maine — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of the TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

The bank, located in the Bangor Mall area, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, according to its website.

The male suspect was described as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build and unshaven, according to a news release issued by the Bangor police.

The man, believed to be about 30 years old, entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller. Police did not say whether the suspect displayed a weapon.

The suspect fled on foot toward Walmart where he got into a gray hatchback and left the area, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Brock at the Bangor Police Department, or leave information on the tip line at 947-7382, extension 6.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.