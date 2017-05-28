Police seek information on Bangor bank robbery

Bangor police a looking for this man in connection with the robbery Sunday of the TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue.
Bangor Police Department
Bangor police a looking for this man in connection with the robbery Sunday of the TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted May 28, 2017, at 3:50 p.m.
Last modified May 28, 2017, at 4:47 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of the TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy of Bangor Police Department | Bangor police a looking for this man in connection with the robbery Sunday of the TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue.

The bank, located in the Bangor Mall area, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, according to its website.

The male suspect was described as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build and unshaven, according to a news release issued by the Bangor police.

The man, believed to be about 30 years old, entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller. Police did not say whether the suspect displayed a weapon.

The suspect fled on foot toward Walmart where he got into a gray hatchback and left the area, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Brock at the Bangor Police Department, or leave information on the tip line at 947-7382, extension 6.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Mother of murdered teen sues Red Cross, claims she was fired illegallyMother of murdered teen sues Red Cross, claims she was fired illegally
  2. Parents say Maine’s mental health system failed suicidal daughterParents say Maine’s mental health system failed suicidal daughter
  3. Two men killed in Oregon after trying to stop anti-Muslim rantTwo men killed in Oregon after trying to stop anti-Muslim rant
  4. What one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving awayWhat one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving away
  5. Passenger dies when UTV flips over in Lowell

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs