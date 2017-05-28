Passenger dies when UTV flips over in Lowell

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted May 28, 2017, at 8:11 a.m.

LOWELL, Maine — A female passenger died Saturday night after the utility vehicle she was a passenger of flipped over, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Her name was withheld pending notification of the family.

The accident happened about 7:55 p.m. Saturday on the WARP Road in Lowell, according to a news release issued Sunday morning.

The vehicle, a 2017 Maverick X3 UTV was being operated by Parker Gardner, 19, of Lincoln. He had two passengers at the time of the accident.

Parker attempted to make “power turn,” and during the turn, the vehicle flipped over.

The passenger in the back sustained serious injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The warden service is being assisted by Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police.

