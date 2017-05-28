Sheriff’s deputy among 8 dead in Mississippi shootings, police say

Eight people are dead, including a sheriff’s deputy, after shootings Saturday night in three homes in rural Mississippi, The Associated Press reported.

A suspect was in custody, but no charges had been filed yet, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain told the Associated Press on Sunday. He added that it was “premature” to discuss a motive.

As of Sunday morning, the name of the victims, including the deputy, had not been released.

The Clarion-Ledger identified the suspect as Cory Godbolt, who was arrested early Sunday in Lincoln County, in the southwestern part of the state.

A Clarion-Ledger reporter who was at the scene of the arrest took video of Godbolt slumped and handcuffed on a road as officers stood by.

In the video, Godbolt is heard talking about his “pain” over what sounded like a custody battle.

“My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets,” Godbolt told the Clarion-Ledger reporter in the video. “Suicide by cop was my intention. I ain’t fit to live. Not after what I done.”