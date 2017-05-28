Fleet Week skydiver in New York Harbor injured when chute fails

NEW YORK — A parachutist was seriously injured in an accident in New York Harbor on Sunday during a Fleet Week demonstration as thousands of spectators watched from a New Jersey state park on the Hudson River, local media reported.

The person was rescued from the waters off Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, and taken to a local hospital, WABC-TV reported. The condition of the parachutist was not disclosed.

Representatives of the Jersey City police, the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard could not be reached immediately.

Sunday’s festivities, part of an week-long showcase that brings dozens of ships and thousands of service members to the New York City every year, included demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, known as the Leap Frogs.

An eyewitness told NJ.com that he saw a parachutist plunging into the river when his chute failed to open.