Two police officers injured during search for woman missing in Saco River

SACO, Maine — Two police officers were injured Saturday afternoon in a boat crash as they searched for a woman who went missing in the Saco River.

The 26-year-old woman, who has not been identified, went missing Saturday after the canoe she was traveling in with two other people flipped in the Saco River. The two others in canoe made it to shore safely.

Officers Dale Stout, 51, and Nathan Desjardins, 20, of the Fryeburg Police Department were dispatched to the scene around 4 p.m. Saturday, but their boat crashed about a mile from where the canoe flipped.

“There were two Fryeburg police officers who were responding to assist as well by watercraft, and for some unknown reasons their boat crashed in the shore,” said Maj. Christopher Cloutier of the Maine Warden Service.

Strout sustained serious injuries while Desjardin sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. Both were flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Officials spent Saturday afternoon and evening searching for the woman, but their efforts were not successful. Cloutier said the recent rain made the search more difficult.

“The river is very high and there is a lot of debris in the river,” he said. “There’s a lot of underwater debris as well, creating a lot of obstructions that people can get caught into. We believe that the missing person is probably caught in an obstruction right now.”

Cloutier added he is not sure if the people in the canoe wore life jackets, but he does believe alcohol was involved.

“We actually have mixed reports right now whether they had life jackets on or not, but there was alcohol involved. We do know that,” he said. “When the water’s cold and the water’s high, any alcohol is going to decrease your ability to react when you get wet or get into the water.”