About 1,250 Emera customers lose power Sunday morning

BANGOR, Maine — About 1,250 Emera Maine customers were without power Sunday morning, according to information posted on the company’s website.

Power was restored to all but a handful of customers before 9:30 a.m. Most outages were reported between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m.

A cause of the power loss has not been determined.

The outage stretched from the Airport Mall on Union Street to Bolling Drive and Davis Road and included sections on Kenduskeag Avenue and streets that run off it between Griffin Road and Interstate 95.

Power was expected to be restored to all customers between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

