Eagle Lake woman crashes car into apartment while trying to get package

EAGLE LAKE, Maine — A local woman on Saturday ran her 2005 Chevy Impala into a Covenant Road apartment complex, according to the Aroostook County sheriff.

Sarah Parlin, 38, of Eagle Lake about 3:45 p.m. was trying to retrieve a package from a mailbox on the edge of the complex’s parking lot when her foot slipped off the slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator, Aroostook County Sheriff Darrell Crandall said in a news release.

“The vehicle came to rest completely inside an apartment unit,” he said.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

Parlin was not injured, but her vehicle was towed.

Deputy Sheriff Reid Clark investigated the crash.