AUBURN, Maine — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager not seen since Thursday, whose father believes she may have gone to meet up with an older man.

Police confirmed Saturday they received a missing person’s report from the family of Lexis Lamothe, 16. Police believe she may be heading south. Lamothe was last seen Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auburn Police Sgt. Eric Audette at 333-6651, ext. 2074.