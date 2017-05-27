Churches honor police in Penobscot County with blue line dog tags

OLD TOWN, Maine — The Rev. Roger E. Tracy knows how important it is that police officers feel supported by the people they serve. The senior pastor at East Eddington Community Church worked for 20 years in law enforcement before going into ministry.

Tracy’s congregation was one of six in Greater Bangor that gave the 650 law enforcement officers who work in Penobscot County dog tags as a thank you during the week set aside each May to honor the police.

“We are deeply grateful for the job that these guys do and it’s important to let them know that because they are overworked and underpaid,” he said last week. “Our congregation makes it a regular practice to pray for the police and for first responders.”

The dog tag chosen is sold by Shields of Strength in Beaumont, Texas. They retail for $9.99 each.

On one side of each tag is an American flag with a thin blue line running across a stripe under the field of stars. On the other side is a Bible verse — Matthew 5:9 that says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

The tags were packaged in small plastic bags that bore a greeting: “To our friends in law enforcement: We appreciate your service. We honor your sacrifice. We pray for your safety. From your friends in the community of faith.”

The Rev. Bruce Stevens, pastor of Old Town United Baptist Church, delivered 20 tags — one for each of the 17 members of the Old Town Police Department and three extras for future members — to Chief Scott Wilcox on May 22. The pastor also gave 15 tags to the Orono Police Department.

“They risk their lives every day so we don’t have to worry about the bad characters in the community,” Stevens, who is the chaplain for the department, said. “They worry about them for us.”

Wilcox accepted the tags on behalf of his department and immediately tried one on.

“This is very important to us,” he said. “It shows that we are supported by people in the community.”

Other churches who provided tags for officers were: Calvary Chapel, Orrington; Crosspoint Church, Bangor; Charleston Church; and Old Town Christian Fellowship.

National Law Enforcement Week was created in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. He proclaimed the week of May 14 as a time to honor police office. May 15 is the day of remembrance for those who have died in the line of duty.