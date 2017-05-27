Thousands drawn to Bangor to see Tool, first Waterfront Concert of season

The first Waterfront Concert of the 2017 season — rock band Tool — brought thousands of people to Bangor on Saturday to eat, drink and enjoy the last-minute sunshine before the concert began.

Downtown businesses saw a steady flow of customers throughout the day, and by 5 p.m., nearly every seat was taken at bars and restaurants along the Main Street corridor and near the Waterfront. The food trucks on the Bangor Waterfront all stayed open later than usual to cater to concert-goers, with long lines at all four vendors — Pompeii Pizza, Casa Mexicana, Wild Cow Creamery and newcomers Melt.

Even though they’ve only been open for less than two weeks, Giacomo’s in downtown Bangor saw steady business throughout the day — manager Kyle Gray noted that downtown in general was abuzz with foot traffic.

“I think we were steadier than we have been yet. I definitely think every business downtown is pretty packed,” he said. “You can clearly see the Tool fans out there. There’s definitely a good crowd downtown.”

The third annual Bangor Comic & Toy Con was held this weekend at the Cross Insurance Center, and organizer Christopher MacMillian said that while he didn’t have any exact numbers, he believed the Tool concert being held the same day as the convention’s second day had had a positive impact on attendance.

“We definitely had ‘come to the show, and then go to the concert’ as part of our advertising this year,” said MacMillian. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard this weekend that people are so excited to have both things happening on the same day … it’s a really fun way to spend the long weekend.”

MacMillian also noted that members of Tool, including drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Adam Jones, actually came to the convention on Friday, picking up some Star Wars memorabilia and later chatting with him and with convention attendees.

A full story and review of the concert will be posted Sunday morning.