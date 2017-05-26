Speedway 95, Oxford Plains plan holiday weekend racing, festivities

Youngsters will get the opportunity to paint a race car on Saturday night at Speedway 95 in Hermon as part of the Memorial Day weekend celebrations.

Also kicking off the season will be the go-karts at Speedway 95 on Saturday. The gates will open at 7 a.m. and karting will continue until 2 p.m.

On Saturday night, the Speedway 95 KidzKlub, under the direction of Wally and Penny Gibbons, will provide all children with the opportunity to paint a race car beginning at 6:30. That car will race later in the season with its new paint scheme. The kids will also parade through the grandstands with American flags during the national anthem.

There will be four classes racing that night including the first race in a four-race series for the Street Stocks. It will be a 40-lapper and the winner will receive one free tire toward the Ikey Dorr Memorial Twin-50s in October and will qualify for the races.

There will be a bonus payout in the Street Stocks with the winner pocketing an extra $175, the second-place finisher earning an extra $100 and the third-place driver getting $75.

All Street Stock racers who start the feature will earn 25 points toward their Saturday series standings.

There will also be a 40-lap Late Model race, a 25-lap Sport Four event and a 25-lap Amsoil NELCAR Legends race.

Also on Saturday night, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Nites season opener will be held at 7 in Scarborough and Oxford Plains Speedway will have two nights of racing.

OPS will have its weekly Oxford Championship Series card beginning at 7 on Saturday followed by Motor Mayhem Number One on Monday at 2 p.m. which will include an enduro race, spectator drag racing, a flag pole race and a smokey donut competition.