Red Sox complete sweep of Rangers

BOSTON — Drew Pomeranz tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of Texas with a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Thursday night.

Deven Marrero added a two-run homer in the eighth for the Red Sox, who won their fourth straight and tied their longest winning streak of the season. Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland had RBI singles in the first inning for Boston (25-21), giving Pomeranz an early cushion.

Pomeranz (4-3) worked quickly after the start of the game was delayed 28 minutes by rain and put an end to a personal two-game losing streak.

Elvis Andrus homered for Texas, which continued to stumble following a 10-game winning streak. The Rangers struck out 20 times Thursday and lost for the fifth time in six games, falling back to .500 at 24-24.

Pomeranz went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, one of them Andrus’ leadoff homer in the fourth. His only walk of the night led to the Rangers’ second run. Delino DeShields walked to lead off the sixth, stole second and scored on a one-out single by Nomar Mazara to cut Boston’s lead to 4-2.

Pomeranz was able to stop the damage there, getting Jonathan Lucroy to fly out to center and striking out Rougned Odor to end the inning.

It was the 11th strikeout of the night for Pomeranz, matching the career high he set Aug. 25, 2016, at Tampa Bay. He likely could have topped that, but he pitched only six innings in the cold, wet conditions.

Nick Martinez (1-3) struggled early for the Rangers before settling down and pitching through the fifth. He allowed four runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking two.

The Rangers were able to keep within reach of the Red Sox by averting disaster in the sixth. Dario Alvarez started the inning and lasted only two batters, hitting Moreland and walking Jackie Bradley Jr. Tony Barnette came out of the bullpen for the Rangers and got Christian Vazquez to ground into a double play, then struck out Marrero.

Marrero struck out his first three trips to the plate, then salvaged the night with a two-run shot to left in the eighth.

NOTES: LHP David Price (strained left elbow) will make his season debut for Boston on Monday when the Red Sox visit the Chicago White Sox. … Boston LHP Drew Pomeranz needed eight strikeouts to reach 500 for his career, and he reached the milestone by getting 1B Mike Napoli swinging to end the fourth. … Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts, who hit 21 home runs last season, hit his first of 2017 in his 42nd game of the season. … Boston’s Josh Rutledge replaced Dustin Pedroia at second base in the top of the sixth. The Red Sox said Pedroia had pain in his left knee and called the move precautionary. … The Red Sox remain at home for the weekend with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Texas plays three games in Toronto beginning Friday.