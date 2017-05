Friday’s Bangor Raceway results

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Friday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,500

P L Intowin, Ru Goodblood Jr, 2.60 2.20 2.10

Roderick, Mi Cushing, 2.20 2.60

Emma’s Fairytale, Ro Cloutier Jr, 3.80

T: 2:03.2. Ex. (5/1) $5.80

SECOND, Pace, $2,800

Fox Valley Primo, He Campbell, 14.20 4.60 4.60

Cisco Hanover, Da Deslandes, 6.80 4.20

A Place Out West, Mi Cushing, 4.60

T: 2:00.2. Ex. (2/3) $42.20; Tri. (2/3/1) $106.40; 1st Half DD (5/2) $20.60

THIRD, Trot, $3,000

Maine Muscle, Mi Cushing, 3.80 3.40 2.10

Kaladar, Da White, 2.40 2.20

Quantum Lightning, He Campbell, 2.10

T: 2:03.1. Ex. (5/3) $23.80; Tri. (5/3/4) $41.60

FOURTH, Pace, $2,750

Lil Miss Snowflake, Jo Beckwith, 2.80 2.20 2.10

First Girl, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.10

Artnsassy, Gr Bowden, 3.60

T: 2:00.2. Ex. (1/3) $5.80; Tri. (1/3/6) $38.80

FIFTH, Pace, $3,000

Roddy’s Nor’easter, Ga Mosher, 2.60 2.20

Southwind Rex, Da Deslandes, 2.60

Had To Be Me, He Campbell,

T: 1:58.3. Ex. (1/4) $3.80

SIXTH, Pace, $3,800

Card Rustler, Mi Cushing, 8.00 2.20

Sinners Prayer, Ru Goodblood Jr, 2.20

Hot Shot Lawyer, He Campbell,

T: 1:59.2. Ex. (4/2) $10.60

SEVENTH, Pace, $2,750

Southwest Bliss, He Campbell, 3.60 2.60 2.10

Panbien, Jo Beckwith, 4.00 2.60

U Cant Fix Stupid, Ga Mosher, 2.10

T: 2:01.4. Ex. (5/2) $11.80; Pick 3 (1/4/5) $9.00

EIGHTH, Pace, $2,750

Nf Sinfull, Ga Mosher, 6.40 2.20 2.10

American Fighter, He Campbell, 2.20 2.10

West River Tex, Jo Beckwith, 3.00

T: 2:01.3. Ex. (1/2) $7.80

NINTH, Pace, $2,750

Caviart Savannah, Ga Mosher, 4.60 2.40 2.20

Carrie Ann, Mi Cushing, 3.60 3.20

Flatrock Chocolate, Da Deslandes, 2.40

T: 1:58.4. Ex. (4/2) $12.00; Tri. (4/2/3) $61.60; 1st Half DD $12.80; Total Handle: $27,835