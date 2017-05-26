Biddeford woman charged with OUI after crashing into fire department

ARUNDEL, Maine — A woman was charged with OUI after she crashed her vehicle into the Arundel Fire Station on Thursday night, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Kastara Ylonen, 25, of Biddeford drove her 2009 Toyota Highlander into the side of the building that is used for the sleeping quarters around 10:30 p.m.

Kastra was removed from the vehicle and taken to Southern Maine Healthcare for evaluation.

Deputies said it is not known whether any first responders were in the area of the building when the crash occurred, but no injuries were reported.

Damage to the building is estimated at $50,000.