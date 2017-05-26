Biddeford woman charged with OUI after crashing into fire department

A woman was charged with OUI after she crashed her vehicle into the Arundel Fire Station on Thursday night.
York County Sheriff’s Office
A woman was charged with OUI after she crashed her vehicle into the Arundel Fire Station on Thursday night.
By CBS 13
Posted May 26, 2017, at 6:52 a.m.

ARUNDEL, Maine — A woman was charged with OUI after she crashed her vehicle into the Arundel Fire Station on Thursday night, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Kastara Ylonen, 25, of Biddeford drove her 2009 Toyota Highlander into the side of the building that is used for the sleeping quarters around 10:30 p.m.

Kastra was removed from the vehicle and taken to Southern Maine Healthcare for evaluation.

Deputies said it is not known whether any first responders were in the area of the building when the crash occurred, but no injuries were reported.

Damage to the building is estimated at $50,000.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colonyA wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colony
  2. Victim shot 6 times on Center Street unsure who pulled the triggerVictim shot 6 times on Center Street unsure who pulled the trigger
  3. Cyclist struck by box truck on Route 1 in WaldoboroCyclist struck by box truck on Route 1 in Waldoboro
  4. Police: Man kidnapped woman off street, sexually assaulted herPolice: Man kidnapped woman off street, sexually assaulted her
  5. Bangor company buys 8.2 acres to grow recreational marijuana in GreeneBangor company buys 8.2 acres to grow recreational marijuana in Greene