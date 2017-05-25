Rain wipes out America East baseball tournament

The University of Maine baseball team will have to wait another day to attempt to keep its season alive.

Although the University at Albany and Binghamton University were able to get a winners bracket game in on Thursday, rainy conditions in Lowell, Massachusetts, wiped out the rest of the day’s competition.

Albany, which blanked UMaine 3-0 in Wednesday’s tourney opener, defeated top-ranked Binghamton 7-3.

The fifth-seeded Black Bears, which eliminated No. 6 Hartford on Wednesday evening, are scheduled to tentatively play Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The Bears will meet the loser of Friday’s first game between No. 3 Stony Brook and third-ranked Maryland-Baltimore County, scheduled for 11 a.m.

Albany will meet the winner of the Stony Brook/UMBC contest following UMaine’s elimination affair.