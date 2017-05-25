Friday’s Bangor Raceway starters

Harness racing
BANGOR RACEWAY
Friday Starters, 5 p.m.
FIRST, Pace, $2,500
1. Roderick, Mi Cushing
2. Emma’s Fairytale, Ro Cloutier Jr
3. Critique, Mi Downey
4. Daydreamer Jo, He Campbell
5. P L Intowin, Ru Goodblood Jr
SECOND, Pace, $2,800
1. A Place Out West, Mi Cushing
2. Fox Valley Primo, He Campbell
3. Cisco Hanover, Da Deslandes
4. Retail, Ga Mosher
5. Art’s Sake, Gr Bowden
6. The Doodah Man, Da Crochere
THIRD, Trot, $3,000
1. Ellabunda, Jo Beckwith
2. Monty Hanover, Ga Mosher
3. Kaladar, Da White
4. Quantum Lightning, He Campbell
5. Maine Muscle, Mi Cushing
FOURTH, Pace, $2,750
1. Lil Miss Snowflake, Jo Beckwith
2. Vicky Killean, He Campbell
3. First Girl, Ga Mosher
4. Mcpfast Bluegrass, Mi Cushing
5. Drunk And Dramatic, Da Deslandes
6. Artnsassy, Gr Bowden
FIFTH, Pace, $3,000
1. Roddy’s Nor’easter, Ga Mosher
2. Chilli Nz, Jo Beckwith
3. Had To Be Me, He Campbell
4. Southwind Rex, Da Deslandes
5. Hay You Hellion, Da White
SIXTH, Pace, $3,800
1. A Hard Days Night, Jo Beckwith
2. Sinners Prayer, Ru Goodblood Jr
3. Red Star Tyson, Gr Bowden
4. Card Rustler, Mi Cushing
5. Hot Shot Lawyer, He Campbell
SEVENTH, Pace, $2,750
1. When In Doubt, Gr Bowden
2. Panbien, Jo Beckwith
3. U Cant Fix Stupid, Ga Mosher
4. Stirling Beauty, Da Deslandes
5. Southwest Bliss, He Campbell
EIGHTH, Pace, $2,750
1. Nf Sinfull, Ga Mosher
2. American Fighter, He Campbell
3. Iswhatitis, Ru Goodblood Jr
4. West River Tex, Jo Beckwith
5. Fulla Fire, Da Deslandes
NINTH, Pace, $2,750
1. Midnight Mass, He Campbell
2. Carrie Ann, Mi Cushing
3. Flatrock Chocolate, Da Deslandes
4. Caviart Savannah, Ga Mosher
5. Color Palette K, Jo Beckwith
6. Courageous, Da Crochere