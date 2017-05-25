Friday’s Bangor Raceway starters

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Friday Starters, 5 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $2,500

1. Roderick, Mi Cushing

2. Emma’s Fairytale, Ro Cloutier Jr

3. Critique, Mi Downey

4. Daydreamer Jo, He Campbell

5. P L Intowin, Ru Goodblood Jr

SECOND, Pace, $2,800

1. A Place Out West, Mi Cushing

2. Fox Valley Primo, He Campbell

3. Cisco Hanover, Da Deslandes

4. Retail, Ga Mosher

5. Art’s Sake, Gr Bowden

6. The Doodah Man, Da Crochere

THIRD, Trot, $3,000

1. Ellabunda, Jo Beckwith

2. Monty Hanover, Ga Mosher

3. Kaladar, Da White

4. Quantum Lightning, He Campbell

5. Maine Muscle, Mi Cushing

FOURTH, Pace, $2,750

1. Lil Miss Snowflake, Jo Beckwith

2. Vicky Killean, He Campbell

3. First Girl, Ga Mosher

4. Mcpfast Bluegrass, Mi Cushing

5. Drunk And Dramatic, Da Deslandes

6. Artnsassy, Gr Bowden

FIFTH, Pace, $3,000

1. Roddy’s Nor’easter, Ga Mosher

2. Chilli Nz, Jo Beckwith

3. Had To Be Me, He Campbell

4. Southwind Rex, Da Deslandes

5. Hay You Hellion, Da White

SIXTH, Pace, $3,800

1. A Hard Days Night, Jo Beckwith

2. Sinners Prayer, Ru Goodblood Jr

3. Red Star Tyson, Gr Bowden

4. Card Rustler, Mi Cushing

5. Hot Shot Lawyer, He Campbell

SEVENTH, Pace, $2,750

1. When In Doubt, Gr Bowden

2. Panbien, Jo Beckwith

3. U Cant Fix Stupid, Ga Mosher

4. Stirling Beauty, Da Deslandes

5. Southwest Bliss, He Campbell

EIGHTH, Pace, $2,750

1. Nf Sinfull, Ga Mosher

2. American Fighter, He Campbell

3. Iswhatitis, Ru Goodblood Jr

4. West River Tex, Jo Beckwith

5. Fulla Fire, Da Deslandes

NINTH, Pace, $2,750

1. Midnight Mass, He Campbell

2. Carrie Ann, Mi Cushing

3. Flatrock Chocolate, Da Deslandes

4. Caviart Savannah, Ga Mosher

5. Color Palette K, Jo Beckwith

6. Courageous, Da Crochere