Sanford man faces meth trafficking charges

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Shane Thyng, 28, faces a Class B charge following a two-month investigation into Sanford area drug dealing by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Agents made several undercover drug purchases from Thyng during that time, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Last week, agents and Sanford police went to Thyng’s Emery Street apartment with warrants to arrest Thyng and search his apartment, but Thyng wasn’t there. Agents found 5.8 grams of methamphetamine in the apartment, according to McCausland.

Agents tracked Thyng down Tuesday with the help of the Southern Maine Violent Offenders Task Force. Police took Thyng to York County Jail, where he awaits his first court appearance and is being held on $10,000 cash bail.