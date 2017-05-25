Gorham man, 25, faces charge of attempt to commit murder

GORHAM, Maine — A man accused of firing a gun at police and then fleeing into the woods is behind bars.

The situation could have been very dangerous, police said, because the shootout happened where people often hike or walk in the woods off Route 202 in Gorham.

Police were able to get Aaron Bouchard, 25, out of the woods and arrest him without anyone getting injured.

Bouchard faces several charges, including attempting to commit murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing.

Police originally responded to reports of a domestic violence incident involving an armed and suicidal man.

After locating Bouchard’s car, officers began texting him. Bouchard eventually came out of the woods, allegedly shooting at officers.

One officer returned fire, but Bouchard was not injured. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

The shooting is being investigated by the attorney general’s office, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.