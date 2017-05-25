Wardens recover body of missing Porter angler

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted May 25, 2017, at 5:48 p.m.

PORTER, Maine — Maine game wardens on Thursday recovered the body of a Porter man who did not return from a fishing trip on Plain Pond the previous day.

Duane Day Sr., 53, had left to go fishing for hornpout at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He was expected home around 9 p.m. that night.

When he had not returned home by the next morning, family members went to Plain Pond, where they found his truck and capsized flat bottom boat, Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service said in a news release.

Day was reported missing shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, MacDonald said.

The boat, which had no motor, remained on the surface of the pond about 75 feet from shore. A game warden K9 team and the warden service’s dive team searched the shoreline and water.

Heavy vegetation in the pond made for low visibility, he said.

Warden service divers found Day underneath his boat around 2 p.m. in nine feet of water. MacDonald said it was not immediately clear how Day ended up in the water. Two lifejackets were found with the boat but Day was not wearing one.

Day’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta to determine the cause of death.

 

