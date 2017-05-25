Police: Man kidnapped woman off street, sexually assaulted her

Joshua J. Brown
Androscoggin County Jail
Joshua J. Brown
By CBS 13
Posted May 25, 2017, at 11:57 a.m.

LEWISTON, Maine — A man has been charged with kidnapping and unlawful sexual content after allegedly compelling a woman to get into his vehicle in Lewiston, according to police.

Police said 41-year-old Joshua J. Brown, of Rumford, was arrested Wednesday evening.

The victim reported being approached by Brown while walking to work on Lisbon Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told police Brown compelled her to enter his vehicle, which is where the unwanted sexual contact occurred.

Police said the victim was later able to distance herself from Brown and contacted the authorities.

Brown and the victim have no known association of any kind with one another, according to police, who said the investigation is ongoing.

Brown was being held Thursday morning at the Androscoggin County Jail with a cash bail of $10,000.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Mary Mayhew to leave LePage administrationMary Mayhew to leave LePage administration
  2. Orono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basementOrono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basement
  3. Another small Maine hospital to stop delivering babiesAnother small Maine hospital to stop delivering babies
  4. State confiscates homemade national monument sign, warns against other postingsState confiscates homemade national monument sign, warns against other postings
  5. Maine city OKs pet goats, then tells family they have to goMaine city OKs pet goats, then tells family they have to go

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs