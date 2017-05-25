Police: Man kidnapped woman off street, sexually assaulted her

LEWISTON, Maine — A man has been charged with kidnapping and unlawful sexual content after allegedly compelling a woman to get into his vehicle in Lewiston, according to police.

Police said 41-year-old Joshua J. Brown, of Rumford, was arrested Wednesday evening.

The victim reported being approached by Brown while walking to work on Lisbon Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told police Brown compelled her to enter his vehicle, which is where the unwanted sexual contact occurred.

Police said the victim was later able to distance herself from Brown and contacted the authorities.

Brown and the victim have no known association of any kind with one another, according to police, who said the investigation is ongoing.

Brown was being held Thursday morning at the Androscoggin County Jail with a cash bail of $10,000.