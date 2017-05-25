Pedestrian hit by tractor-trailer in Lewiston

A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer in Lewiston early Thursday morning.
A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer in Lewiston early Thursday morning.
Posted May 25, 2017

LEWISTON, Maine — A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer in Lewiston early Thursday morning.

The Lewiston Police Department said it happened just after midnight behind a truck depot on Park Street.

The Lewiston Police Department said a pedestrian, whose name was not released, crossing the street shortly after midnight, not in a crosswalk, was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Police said the driver of the truck will not be charged.

Local and state police responded to the scene. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

 

