Wednesday’s UMaine-Albany baseball summary

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ALBANY 3, UMAINE 0

UMaine (21-28) 000 000 000 — 0 6 2

Albany (25-24) 010 010 01x — 3 7 1

McClure, Saviano (7) and Harasta; Normandeau, Laweryson (6), Johnson (7) and Bec

E: Bec, Normandeau; Collins; 2B: Schwanz; Lagravinese; HR: none; Thul (1); LOB: UMaine 8; Albany 9; DP: Albany 1; none; SB: none; Donati, Wangenstein; SH: Kerbs, none;

Repeat hitters: Schwanz; Collins; RBI: none; Thul, Hinchy

Win: McClure (4-1); Loss: Normandeau (2-6); K: Normandeau 2, Laweryson 3, Johnson 1; McClure 6, Saviano 1; BB: Normandeau 1, Laweryson 1; HBP: Donati (by Normandeau), Sacks (by Normandeau), Kondo (by Normandeau); Bennett (by McClure), Pasic (by McClure);

T—2:50