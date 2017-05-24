Great Danes shut out Black Bears in AE baseball tourney opener

It was a day of firsts for the University at Albany baseball team and a lesson in futility for the University of Maine during their America East tournament opener in Lowell, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

Albany freshman third baseman Alex Thul, who had only one extra-base hit in 56 at-bats this season, hit his first career home run and Jack McClure teamed up with Dominic Saviano to throw the Great Danes’ first shutout of the season as Albany triumphed 3-0 at LeLacheur Park.

The 21-28 Black Bears went an eye-opening 0-for-13 with men on base to find themselves staring at a 6 p.m. elimination game against the loser of the contest between No. 3 Stony Brook and sixth seed Hartford.

Fifth seed UMaine has been held to three runs or fewer 22 times this season.

No. 4 Albany (25-24) takes on top seed Binghamton (30-11) in Thursday’s 11 a.m. winners’ bracket game at the six-team, double-elimination event.

UMaine stranded eight runners as redshirt junior lefty McClure repeatedly pitched out of jams to earn his fourth win in five decisions. He allowed six hits with six strikeouts and no walks. He hit two batters.

First-team All-America East sophomore righty Saviano came on with one out and one on in the seventh inning and retired all eight hitters he faced to earn his sixth save.

The Great Danes scored the only run they would need in the second inning when Travis Collins singled to right-center, moved to second when UMaine starter Jonah Normandeau hit Kyle Sacks and eventually scored from third on a double steal. Marc Wangenstein reached on a fielder’s choice and, with runners on first and third, the Great Danes worked the double steal.

UMaine second baseman Caleb Kerbs wasn’t able to handle catcher Chris Bec’s throw. Bec was charged with an error.

Thul belted his homer on the first pitch of the fifth inning.

The Great Danes added an insurance run in the eighth when Collins singled to left, raced to third on Sacks’ base hit to left and scored when third baseman Cody Pasic’s throw home on pinch-hitter Matt Hinchy’s hot grounder to him sailed up the first-base line.

Freshman Pasic is a catcher who is playing third in place of injured Danny Casals.

“We never should have been shut down by their starter,” said UMaine interim head coach Nick Derba. “It was a terrible display of offense. It really was. We got tight when it mattered.”

“We didn’t get hits when we needed them,” said UMaine sophomore shortstop Jeremy Pena.

UMaine senior Tyler Schwanz, who was one of few bright spots with a double and a single, said they put a “little more pressure on ourselves [with men on base]. We tried to force things to happen instead of letting things happen.”

“[McClure] threw a lot of offspeed stuff. His changeup was OK. His curve didn’t do much but he kept it toward the bottom half of the [strike] zone. His fastball caught some guys off-guard.” said Schwanz. “Saviano had good run on his fastball and he hit the corners pretty well.”

UMaine had baserunners in six of the nine innings.

Schwanz had a leadoff single in the second but was erased on a double play.

Kerbs stroked a one-out single in the third and Pasic was hit by a pitch but Pena struck out and Lou Della Fera popped up.

The Black Bears wasted Schwanz’s one-out double in the fourth and stranded Hernen Sardinas at second with in the fifth after he singled and was sacrificed to second by Kerbs.

They had their best chance in the sixth when Della Fera beat out a drag bunt and, with two outs, Jonathan Bennett was hit by a pitch and an infield error loaded the bases. But McClure struck out Sardinas.

Pasic’s one-out single chased McClure in the seventh but Saviano shut the door.

Cumberland’s Normandeau pitched 5 1/3 innings of four-hit, two-run ball with two strikeouts and a walk. One run was earned. Cody Laweryson and Connor Johnson each tossed 1 1/3 innings. Laweryson struck out three and Johnson gave up a run.

Derba said he was pleased with his pitchers but noted, “we didn’t support them offensively or defensively.”

Schwanz and Albany’s Collins were the game’s repeat hitters.