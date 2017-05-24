Tennis, track schedules revised

AUGUSTA, Maine — Predicted rain on Friday has forced schedule changes for the Maine Principals’ Association state singles tennis tournament and the Penobscot Valley Conference small-school track and field championships.

The Rounds of 48 and 32 singles tennis matches, originally scheduled to be played at Colby College in Waterville on Friday, now will be played on the same day indoors at the Portland Racket & Fitness Center on outer Congress Street.

A revised schedule for Friday’s matches is available at www.tennistimes.webs.com.

Plans still call for the Round of 16 and quarterfinal tennis matches to be played at Colby College on Saturday, with the semifinals and championship matches set for Monday at Bates College in Lewiston.

The PVC small-school track and field championships, originally scheduled for Friday afternoon at Oakes Field on the campus of Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft, now be held Monday at the same site. The meet is set to begin at 1 p.m.