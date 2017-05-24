Patriots’ Gronkowski agrees to restructured contract

The New England Patriots and Rob Gronkowski agreed to a restructured deal that could pay the tight end as much as $10.75 million this season, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.
Gronkowski was slated to make $4.25 million in salary in 2017, according to spotrac. He also has roster and workout bonuses of $250,000 apiece.
Gronkowski’s contract runs through 2019 but no changes were made to the final two years of the deal.
The restructuring is broken into three tiers, according to Drew Rosenhaus, who is Gronkowski’s agent.
The first tier pays Gronkowski $10.75 million provided he participates in 90 percent of the Patriots’ offensive plays, catches 80 passes, reaches 1,200 receiving yards or is named All-Pro.
The second tier earns Gronkowski $8.75 million for 80 percent of plays, 70 catches, 1,000 yards or 12 touchdowns.
The third tier lands Gronkowski $6.75 million for 70 percent of plays, 60 catches, 800 yards or 10 touchdowns.
The 28-year-old Gronkowski hasn’t played all 16 regular-season games since 2011. He has played in 11 or fewer games in three of the past five seasons.
Gronkowski, a four-time Pro Bowler, played in just eight games last season due to a back injury that required surgery. He caught 25 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns.
In seven NFL seasons, Gronkowski has 405 receptions for 6,095 yards and 68 touchdowns.
Owners approve rule changes
NFL owners voted to approve several rule changes at the spring league meeting, including shortening overtime periods to 10 minutes after the idea was proposed at the annual league meeting in March.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in a letter to fan, echoed what he shared earlier in the day with owners regarding celebrations after touchdowns — using the ball as a prop, going to the ground and creating snow angels — are permitted.
Twerking, mimicking the use of a weapon or similar motions — such as Redskins cornerback Josh Norman pretending to fire an arrow with a bow last season — are subject to a penalty.
The owners also voted to allow two players to return off the injured reserve list during the season instead of one and to eliminate the waves of preseason roster cuts and create one deadline to set a 53-man roster.
Irving facing suspension
Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL performance-enhancing drug policy.
According to multiple reports, Irving informed the league he would appeal and believes there is “evidence” that will clear him.
Irving had four sacks and led the Cowboys with 26 quarterback pressures in 2016.
NOTES: Super Bowl LV is relocating from L.A. Los Angeles was awarded the 2021 Super Bowl — Super Bowl LV — but with construction delayed by record rainfall and the Rams and Chargers unable to become full-time tenants of the new venue until 2020, NFL owners voted unanimously to delay the site as Super Bowl host for an additional season. Instead, Tampa, Fla., was named site of the 55th Super Bowl.
No. 56 goes to Los Angeles. The $2.6 billion project in Inglewood, Calif., will be headquarters for Super Bowl LVI at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
The next Super Bowl in February 2018 will be played in Minneapolis, followed by Atlanta and Miami returning as host cities.